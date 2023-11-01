Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

PWR opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

