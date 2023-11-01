Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.58 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,588,855 shares in the company, valued at $182,734,213.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at $166,062,117.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,912 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.18. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.