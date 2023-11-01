Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.51. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

