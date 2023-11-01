Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.33 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,801,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.