Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,559 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.05.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

