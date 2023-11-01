Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 351 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 157.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 131.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 215,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.51. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.51%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

