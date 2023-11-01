Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $314.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.98 and its 200 day moving average is $325.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.