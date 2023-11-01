Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 1,215 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,904,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 135,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,854 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $362.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $375.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

