Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 57,346 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 635.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

