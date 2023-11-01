Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after buying an additional 449,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

DG stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

