Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.69 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Target were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 69,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Target by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 150,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 103,835 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Target by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 6,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

