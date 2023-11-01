Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,321 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HDB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.