Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $215,981,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after acquiring an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Waters by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 368,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,114,000 after purchasing an additional 367,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Up 0.8 %

WAT stock opened at $238.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.99. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $353.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

