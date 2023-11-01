Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $6.19 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

