Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 59,510 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,510 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $12,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $66.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.