Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 94 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after purchasing an additional 260,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after acquiring an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Workday from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $211.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of -441.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.82. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach purchased 8,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,086,057.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

