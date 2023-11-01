Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $244,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
