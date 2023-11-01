Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

