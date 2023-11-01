Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 18,811 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,811 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $125,820.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,828 shares of company stock worth $778,747. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $199.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.94. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.20 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.