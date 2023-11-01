Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,321 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

