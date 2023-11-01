Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 893 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 147,092 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,187,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $190.52 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.24. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

