Barings Participation Investors (MPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Participation Investors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MPV opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Participation Investors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

