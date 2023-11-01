Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 314,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 221,156 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $20.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Barnes Group Trading Up 4.8 %

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 746,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

