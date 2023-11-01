Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Short Interest Update

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Beam Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.67. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $21.58.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

