BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 156.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,058 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

