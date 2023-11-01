BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $13.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.21.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after acquiring an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,052 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 168,921 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BIGC stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $667.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $15.68.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 163.40% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
