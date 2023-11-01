BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,400 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 408,300 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Insider Transactions at BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,773,139.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 15,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $1,340,312.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,139.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 2,246 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $192,077.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,444 shares of company stock worth $3,338,498. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the first quarter worth $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BXC

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BXC opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $640.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.88. BlueLinx has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $815.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts predict that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.