boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 42.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 42.39 ($0.52).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of boohoo group to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 47 ($0.57) to GBX 18.50 ($0.23) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 30.97 ($0.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £393.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 60.94 ($0.74).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

