Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.62. 765,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 877,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Braskem Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Braskem during the second quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braskem by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Braskem by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

