Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Down 7.0% in October

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Brezonik purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,619,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 175,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,376,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after buying an additional 57,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Shares of BWB opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

