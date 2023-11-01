Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $1,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $30,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

