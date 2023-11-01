Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $4.79

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.
SPCE opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 15,135.24% and a negative return on equity of 121.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 424.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
