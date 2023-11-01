Brokers Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Alamos Gold Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AGI opened at C$17.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.53. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$10.17 and a twelve month high of C$19.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total value of C$180,899.46. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

