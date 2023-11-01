BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BTCS opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). BTCS had a negative net margin of 370.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

