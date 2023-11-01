BWS Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a report released on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 52.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

