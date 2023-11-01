Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTE. Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesarstone Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

Further Reading

