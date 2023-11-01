Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CSTE. Benchmark cut their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Caesarstone Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CSTE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.61). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $143.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Caesarstone
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.
