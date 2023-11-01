Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 558,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

CHY stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.