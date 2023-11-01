CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

CalAmp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

