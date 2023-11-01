Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 224161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,639 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 325,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

