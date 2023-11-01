Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Update

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $79.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CATC opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.47. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

