Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C$2.20 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$88.06 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources
In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. In other news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.14, for a total transaction of C$205,650.40. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Insiders sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
