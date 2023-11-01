Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 9,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $437,076.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,291,445.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,564 shares of company stock worth $1,740,289 in the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.