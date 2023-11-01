Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of CDLX opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares in the company, valued at $499,311. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,380 shares of company stock worth $2,206,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,856,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 269,375 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in Cardlytics by 71.5% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 1,508,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 628,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cardlytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cardlytics by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 137,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

