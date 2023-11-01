Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,583 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

