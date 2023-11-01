Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EWJ stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

