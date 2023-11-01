Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $553.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $569.11 and a 200-day moving average of $491.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.