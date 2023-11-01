Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POST. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Post by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Post by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Post by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Post by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

