Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.0 %

PFE stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.