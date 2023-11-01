Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

