Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,873 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

